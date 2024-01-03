A man is due to appear in court charged with attempted murder after a pregnant woman was stabbed in Aberfan in December last year.

South Wales Police said Daniel Mihai Popescu, 28, from Merthyr Tydfil, had been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Aberfan, on Tuesday 5 December.

Popescu will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, 4 January. He is also charged with stalking and witness intimidation.

Armed officers were called to Aberfan on Tuesday, 5 December after reports that a woman had been stabbed on Moy Road.

Andreea Pintilli, 29, was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales after emergency services were called to the scene on the morning of 5 December.

She was later discharged from hospital.

