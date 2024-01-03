A man charged with manslaughter following the death of a man on a North Wales railway line is due to appear before Llandudno Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday 3 January).

Officers were called to the line near Prestatyn Golf Club at 5.10 pm on 13 July 2022 following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended the incident.

40-year-old Keith Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police says family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

