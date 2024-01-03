Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Marina Jenkins reports.

January promises a fresh start for many people with New Year's Resolutions giving us the chance to try something new.

Many tend to revolve around health and fitness, whilst others focus on learning a new language, or reading more books.

Challenges like Dry January, where people refrain from alcohol for a month, and Veganuary, eating vegan cuisine, have become popular trends.

But are the people of Wales interested in trying a vegan diet this January? One Cwmbran restaurant believes they are.

The Queen Inn switched to a completely plant-based menu two years ago. Credit: ITV Wales

The Queen Inn, Cwmbran, is the world's first plant-based steakhouse and made the switch to a complete vegan menu two years ago.

Since the change, they claim to be busier than ever with December proving to be their busiest month to date.

In less than two years, they've entered the top 5 restaurants in the world on HappyCow, a review site like TripAdvisor, but aimed at vegans.

The restaurant has been serving 3D printed plant-based steaks as well as other vegetable based options. Credit: ITV Wales

According to the website, which boasts over 200,000 restaurants, this Cwmbran establishment is not only the best vegan restaurant in the UK, but in Europe.

The restaurant has began serving 3D printed plant based steaks, which offers what they say is a unique selling point.

One of the owners, Ryan Edwards, wants to 'set an example' for other restaurants. Credit: ITV Wales

ITV Wales spoke to one of the owners, Ryan Edwards, who said: "We have a couple of different vegan steaks, which is unheard of for a lot of restaurants and in veganism as a whole.

"People all across the UK know about us at this point. We have people all across the world supporting and it's amazing to see the reaction."

10% of the UK population have taken part in Veganuary

4% of the population are vegan

Veganism has become a growing trend in the UK with figures quadrupling since 2014.

The vegan steak made at The Queen Inn in Cwmbran. Credit: ITV Wales

Mr Edwards added: "A lot of other pubs are struggling at the moment with everything going on, the cost of living crisis.

"So for us to have that selling point with Veganuary, and then continuing into February and March, it's a big help for us."

