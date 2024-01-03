Welsh cob handler crowned UK Show Handler of the Year

Play Brightcove video

ITV's Hannah Thomas reports

A Welsh cob handler from Llanfechain in Powys has become the first Welshman to win the coveted UK Show Handler of the Year.

It caps off a phenomenal year for Dorian Lloyd, who won the George Prince of Wales Cup with Welsh cob stallion Gwynfaes Seren Wledig at the Royal Welsh back in the summer.

They then went on to win the Horse of the Year Show - the first time a Welsh cob has won the competition.

Now Mr Lloyd's been crowned UK Show Handler of the Year and he told ITV Wales: "We'll probably never top this again.

"Just taking him to the Royal Welsh was one thing, winning the stallion class at the Royal Welsh is just a phenomenal feeling in itself really.

"You know to come out of there last man standing, I would not have even dreamed of it really."

"We're fortunate it is the second time we have done it with him (Gwynfaes Seren Wledig)."

Winning the coveted George Prince of Wales Cup last summer was a "dream come true" for the team.

Dorian said: "Winning the Prince of Wales is any cob breeder's dream, any cob showman's dream as well.

"And then to go supreme champion, I think, if I am not mistaken there are somewhere in the region of 2 and a half thousand horses entered at the Royal Welsh.

"Never even thought for one minute that we would come from there winning that award." Credit: ITV Wales

That gave him a golden ticket to the Horse of the Year show in London and he triumphed there too. But to win the UK Show Handler of the Year title for 2023 was the ultimate accolade.

"Just to be able to be sort of nominated and recognised like that and on that level was something", Dorian said.

ITV Wales has followed Dorian Lloyd's showing career since 2015, he never imagined this then.

Mr Lloyd's wife, Michelle Rowles-Lloyd, said: "we all pull together." Credit: ITV Wales

His wife Michelle Rowles-Lloyd said: "Obviously Dorian is the limelight in the ring but like he will always say we have got so many people around us that we all pull together. That is how we get the results."

So what does 2024 have in store for award winning team? Gwynfaes Seren Wledig will now be retired from the show ring, but Dorian will keep going.

Dorian added: "We're so thankful for all the support over the years.

"Although I am the one that probably gets dragged around the ring making it look as if I am in charge, anyway, it is very much a team effort behind the scenes he's very much a showman in himself, so showing an animal like him is very easy."