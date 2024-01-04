A body has been found in the search for a missing man who was seen entering the River Taff between Christmas and New Year.

Joshua Shaw, 23, was reported missing after entering the water at Pontypridd just after 6pm on Wednesday, 27 December. After over a week of searches, including a huge effort organised by members of the public, police have confirmed a body has been found.

South Wales Police said it was discovered in the Gwaelod y Garth area close to the River Taff when the river levels went down after Storms Gerrit and Henk.The National Police Air Service (NPAS), HM Coastguard and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were all involved in the search.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but South Wales Police say Mr Shaw's family have been informed.A spokesperson for the force said: "Specialist officers and services have been deployed to the area."HM Coroner has been informed and a coronial investigation will now take place into the circumstances of his death.

"Our thoughts are with the next of kin at this difficult time."

