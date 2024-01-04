A mum of four from Pontypridd's life was saved when she went for a routine eye test.

43-year-old Kelly Anne Ford had no previous eye health issues, but visited her local optician in October after suffering blurred vision and pain in her eyes -which she thought was an allergic reaction to her friend’s dog.

Both her and the optician were shocked when Kelly's eye pressure was 60mg- four times the regular amount.

Kelly was reluctant to visit the hospital, but her optician insisted she go.

"I’m so glad she was persistent with me because when I arrived at the hospital, my pressure had risen to above 80 and they told me if I hadn’t gone, I could be dead," Kelly said.

Doctors told her she had a rare combination of two vision-threatening conditions.

Kelly had emergency laser treatment at Royal Glamorgan Hospital and is using medication which is helping her regain vision in her right eye.

She is also being referred to a glaucoma clinic to help reduce the risk of her losing sight in her left eye.

She says this has impacted her life "massively."

"I’ve been off work for over a month, can’t drive, I’m struggling to do simple tasks such as cleaning, cooking and looking after my children."

But Kelly says she "will forever be in debt" to the optician you saved her life.

The optometrist who saw Kelly, Nicola Davies, said "patients can be vomiting and in clear distress with an eye pressure of 40 and above, so when Kelly’s was above 60, I knew there must be something more sinister at play

"It just goes to show important it is to get your eyes tested as broader health problems can be identified, and we can refer you for further medical treatment if necessary."

