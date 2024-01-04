Swansea City are reportedly in talks to secure a new manager, a month to the day since the departure of Michael Duff.

Notts County boss Luke Williams is apparently on their radar.

Swansea sacked former manager Duff on 4 December, leaving them without a permanent head coach heading into the January transfer window.

Alan Sheehan temporarily took charge as caretaker manager but has struggled to turn things around.

Michael Duff was sacked by Swansea a month ago today, but it has proven difficult to find a permanent replacement. Credit: PA Images

Luke Williams is already a familiar face to fans, having previously coached at the club under Russell Martin before moving to Nottingham in February 2022.

He is also well known by Wrexham supporters, managing Notts County as they battled it out for the National League title on the final day of last season.

Although ultimately finishing second, it was more than enough to earn Williams' current club promotion.

Notts County sit fifth in League Two, with Williams winning more than half of the matches he has managed at the club in all competitions.

Swansea sit 16th in the Championship currently, helped by a win against West Brom on New Year's Day. Credit: PA Images

Michael Duff was sacked after less than six months in the role.

At the time of his sacking the club said in a statement: "The process to appoint a new head coach is already under way and the club will update supporters in due course."

It has proven tough to find someone to fill the role, though.

Swansea are struggling in 16th place in the Championship, 10 places and eight points below the play-off positions, although they were boosted by a 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on New Year's Day.

