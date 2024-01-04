Residents of a village in south Wales are bucking the trend by asking for speed limits to be lowered.

People in Brynawel near Crosskeys have signed a petition for cars to be slowed down, complaining about "dangerous driving" which leaves them feeling "at risk" and seeing traumatic accidents.

Motorists drive through the area at speeds between 40 and 60 miles per hour.

One local said he repeatedly feared being an "untrained first responder."

Ashley Cantello said residents have witnessed motorists sustaining injuries "you wouldn't want to see in a war zone."

That included a motorcyclist losing both his legs.

Ashley Cantello said residents have witnessed injuries "you wouldn't want to see in a war zone." Credit: ITV Wales

Resident's demands come despite the controversy surrounding the Welsh Government's 20mph policy, which lowered default speed limits across Wales last year.

Protests have been held and petitions signed demanding the move be reversed.

However, residents in Brynawel fear pedestrians with disabilities could be more vulnerable to road traffic accidents.

One resident protesting for lower speed limits in the village said: "I have a sister who is partially sighted and my son who is severely sighted.

"My sister, I worry for her to cross the road - she's an adult, but my son is only 14 years of age."

Concerns are shared by parents of younger children too.

Another protestor said: "My primary school-age daughter has to cross the road to get off the bus every day.

"You can see the speed of the traffic going along. It's very, very dangerous."

Local MP Chris Evans sais he "fully supports" the petition. Credit: ITV Wales

Some feel the number of speed limit changes could be confusing drivers.

Independent councillor for Ynysddu, Janine Reed, said: "I'm concerned there are six different speed changes within a four-mile stretch.

"I feel this is difficult for drivers to comprehend, and perhaps this is what's causing the speed issues throughout the valley."

Local MP Chris Evans, the Labour representative for Islwyn, is backing the petition, describing the main road running through the village, Duffryn Road, as a "notorious accident blackspot."

He added: "There have been numerous occasions where there have been fatalities and serious accidents on this road.

"The constituents are extremely concerned about the speed the cars are travelling past."

Caerphilly Council has been approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…