A man charged with the attempted murder of a pregnant woman after she was stabbed in Aberfan last month has appeared in court.

Andreea Pintilli, 29, was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales after an incident on Moy Road on Tuesday, 5 December.

She was later discharged.

Daniel Mihai Popescu, 28, from Merthyr Tydfil, attended a 30-minute hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Wearing a grey tracksuit, he communicated via Romanian translator. He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

The judge Mrs Justice Lloyd-Clarke set a provisional trial date of 3 June at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

The trial has been listed for 5 days and Mr Popescu has been remanded in custody until his next court hearing.

