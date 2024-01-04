Two men have been charged with murder after a 30-year-old was found fatally injured near a hospital in Tonypandy on New Year's Day.

Conall Evans, from Pentre, was discovered outside Ysbyty Cwm Rhondda Hospital car park shortly after 5.15 am on Monday, 1 January.

Conall’s family have released a statement saying he will be "dearly missed" and described him as "a very well-loved son, brother and family member."

South Wales Police are still appealing for information relating to the incident. Credit: Media Wales

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes, “I want to thank the community for their support and patience with us as we investigate this isolated incident.

“We are aware of the local disruption and distress caused to the community following recent incidents, but we remain thankful for your continued support.”

A man, 30, from Pentre and a 24-year-old from Tonypandy are due to appear before Merthyr Magistrates' Court today (Thursday 4 January).

