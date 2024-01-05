A health board boss has apologised for causing "intimidation" over upcoming junior doctor strikes in Wales.

An email was sent to staff at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board in December asking whether they are intending to strike.

It comes after junior doctors in Wales voted overwhelmingly in favour of holding a three-day walkout starting on 15 January.

The doctors' union the British Medical Association said the email contained "errors and intimidatory language".

The health board's chief executive, Suzanne Rankin, previously said it was sent "in good intent to support colleagues to plan for forthcoming industrial action."

But concerns were raised again by staff in a meeting this week, prompting Ms Rankin to reiterate her apology.

Ms Rankin said: "To be clear the health board respects colleagues’ right to strike and will always seek to act in accordance with that intent.

“The health board will continue to work with colleagues right across the health board in a collaborative and respectful way as we head into this challenging period."

A huge majority of junior doctors voted in favour of strike action for pay restoration with 65% of doctors in Wales voting and 98% backing a walkout.

The Welsh junior doctors committee decided to ballot members in August after being offered a 5% pay rise, the worst in the UK.

It comes after relations broke down between the union and NHS trusts in England during a six-day walkout by junior doctors there - the longest in NHS history.

A number of English hospitals submitted 20 so-called derogation requests, calling on doctors to return to work, with some submitting more than one plea.

But almost all of these were rejected by the union.

