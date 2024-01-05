The rising sports star captured the imagination of people across the UK during the World Darts Championship making it to the final at the age of 16.

Luke Littler's next performance will be in Cardiff as he makes his Premier League Darts debut.

The event has already sold out and will take place on 1 February at the Utilita Arena.

Littler will become the youngest player ever to take part in the competition, which features eight of the best darts players in the world.

He will turn 17 before taking to the oche in the Welsh capital.

Welsh star Gerwyn Price will also appear in Cardiff. Credit: PA Images

There will also be home interest for the crowd in Cardiff, with Gerwyn Price taking part despite a relatively disappointing performance at the World Championships.

Littler qualified for the prestigious tournament due to his shock performance at the Alexandra Palace in London over the new year.

It consists of 16 mini-tournaments taking place across 16 European cities in as many weeks, competing in a league table.

Luke Humphries, who won the World Dart Championship on Wednesday by beating Luke Littler, will also make his Premier League debut. Credit: PA Images

The top players in the table at the end of the events qualify for the play-offs at the O2 Arena. Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen will be seeking to defend his Premier League title.

Reigning world champion Luke Humphries, who beat Littler on Wednesday, will also make his debut in the competition, when the tournament heads to Wales next month.

