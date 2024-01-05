Man and woman charged after bodies of two babies found in South Wales

A man and woman have been charged after the bodies of two babies were found in Bridgend in 2022.

Zilvinas Ledovskis, 48, and Egle Zilinskaite, 30, have been charged with two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

The bodies of the infants were discovered at an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, in November 2022.

They will appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court on 20 February.

