ITV reporter Joanne Gallacher has the latest.

New images have been released of Lucy Charles as police grow "increasingly concerned" for the 39-year-old's safety.

Ms Charles went missing from Bangor-on-Dee on 22 December 2023.

Personal items belonging to her are said to have been found on the bank of the River Dee during a police search.

Lucy Charles has been described as 5ft 6 with shoulder-length brown hair and wears glasses.

According to the police, at the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a navy padded coat, significantly with a hi-viz vest, khaki-coloured leggings and black boots.

In a video posted on social media, North Wales Police Chief Inspector, Stephen Roberts, said: “It has been a particularly difficult time for Lucy’s family, especially given that we just had the festive period.

“Lucy was last seen on December 22 in Station Road, Bangor-on-Dee, at 5.34 pm, when she was captured on CCTV walking past the Royal Oak.

“Since this time extensive searches have taken place which have led us to find personal items of Lucy’s on the bank of the river Dee close to the Severn Trent water treatment works.

“During the last two weeks, we have carried out extensive inquiries and searches of both the river Dee and the local area."

He continued: “I would like to thank everyone who has assisted in the searches including the local mountain rescue team, the fire service, the police helicopter and the police underwater search team who have carried out extensive water-based searches in difficult weather and water conditions, from Bangor-on-Dee to Chester."

Their searches are continuing to take place.

Chief Inspector Roberts added: “I would also like to thank members of the public who have responded to our earlier appeals. My ask is for anyone who was in Bangor-on-Dee on these dates to think back - did you see Lucy at all?

"She was wearing a navy padded coat, significantly with a hi-viz vest, khaki-coloured leggings and black boots.

"If you feel that you did then please contact North Wales Police either online or 101, even if you are not certain it was Lucy, please let us know.

“The river Dee is in a very dangerous state of flooding at this time and I would urge members of the public not to venture near the river.

“Our searches continue and Lucy’s family are being kept informed. My thoughts remain with Lucy’s family at this difficult time.”

