A headteacher has appeared at Mold Crown Court accused of 21 offences including sexual activity with a child, sexual communication and having indecent images and videos.

Neil Frederick Foden, 66, from Old Colwyn appeared by video link from HMP Berwyn in Wrexham.

Mr Foden, wearing a navy and light blue striped jumper spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, the 21 charges were then put to him.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges laid against him.

The court heard that there were six complainants, five children and one adult with offences alleged to have taken place between January 2019 and September 2023.

The alleged offences:

Child A, age 15 - 15 counts including sexual activity, sexual communication, and having indecent images and videos.

Child B, age 15 - 1 count sexual activity with a child

Child C - 2 counts aged between 12 and 13 sexual assault and sexual activity with a child

Child D age 15 - 1 count sexual activity with a child

Child E aged between 16-17 - 1 count sexual activity with a child

Adult 1: 1 count of sexual assault (digital penetration)

A trial date has been set for 22 April 2024 and is expected to last three weeks according to Judge His Honour, Rhys Rowlands.

Addressing Mr Foden who is currently suspended from his job, Judge Rowlands said he could not physically be forced to attend his trial, but it would be wise to do so.

Asked if he understood, Mr Foden replied, "yes."

The judge reiterated there was to be no naming of any complainant or child witness under the age of 16 under Section 1 of the Sexual Offences Amendment Act.

He added he would consider special measures for the witnesses to help put their minds at rest.

