A headteacher is due to appear at Mold Crown Court today charged with child sexual abuse.

Neil Frederick Foden of Old Colwyn, Conwy has been charged with three offences including sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 and sexual communication with a child.

He has also been charged with another six offences, they include three counts of sexual activity with a child and one of sexual activity with a child under 13.

The defendant is expected to enter his pleas today (Friday, 5 January).

The 66-year-old last appeared before magistrates via video link from Berwyn Prison in Wrexham on Thursday, 23 November 2023.

The suspended headteacher sat behind a desk with his hands folded throughout the 5-minute hearing, speaking only to confirm his name, age and address.

