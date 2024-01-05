Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales Journalist Lewis Rhys Jones reports

A pub in Carmarthenshire has had to shut its doors after flooding caused by Storm Henk.

Water came in through the floors and walls of Tafarn y Deri in Llanedi.

Pub manager Kathryn Hunt said the ground floor was flooded in just minutes.

"It started pouring into the kitchen, just pooling up.

"Between 10.20 and 10.30, the whole place was underwater."

She said it's hit them during one of the hardest months of the year for hospitality.

"We had all these really good ideas of how to kick off the start of this year, and try to make the most of what is historically a difficult month, and I feel like that's all just come crashing down now.

"We've got staff that are concerned now because they're meant to be in work. How do we explain to them you can't come in and I don't know when you're going to be back?"

Some 13 flood warnings remain in place across Wales, and a severe warning remains in place at the River Ritec in Tenby.

Llanedi is a tight knit comunity. Gareth Owen was one of those who came to help Kathryn and other staff at the pub.

"Everybody got stuck in. It was a difficult situation because as much as we were trying to sweep it away it was coming in equally as quick," he said.

"We were at it for around two, two and a half hours."

