Luke Williams has been confirmed as the new manager of Swansea City, bringing to an end the month-long hunt for someone to take charge.

The 43-year-old will start with immediate effect, taking charge relatively early on in the January transfer window.

Williams knows the club well, having been assistant manager under Russell Martin until moving on in February 2022.

Luke Williams managed Notts County as they were promoted to the Football League. Credit: PA Images

The Englishman departs his role as Notts County manager, with the move marking a significant step up from League Two to the Championship.

In his time at Meadow Lane, Williams managed to return the Magpies to the Football League, narrowly missing out on the National League title to Wrexham last season.

This season, he has taken Notts County to fifth in League Two - a high enough position to put them in contention for the League One play-offs.

The 43-year-old has set them up well for possible back-to-back promotions should they maintain their form until the end of the season.

He rejoins the Swans at a tough time though, with the club currently sitting 16th in the Championship.

Michael Duff was sacked last month, leaving the Swans without a permanent manager heading into the January transfer window. Credit: PA Images

They are ten places and eight points below the play-off positions for the Premier League.

Disappointing performances led to Michael Duff being sacked last month and left Swansea without a manager heading into the new year and the January transfer window.

