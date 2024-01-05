Play Brightcove video

Amanda Houston brings us the latest weather forecast for Wales

Headline:A more settled period with sunny spells, though turning colder.Today:A day of sunny spells and scattered showers, these mostly towards the west and over the hills. Breezy along the coasts otherwise light winds and feeling slightly colder. Maximum temperature 9 deg C (48 deg F).Tonight:Showers continuing through this evening, gradually easing for most overnight with clearer spells developing. Turning colder underneath the clearest skies with light winds and a patchy frost forming. Minimum temperature 0 deg C (32 deg F).Saturday:A largely dry day on Saturday with sunny spells for most. The odd shower possible, these mainly along the coasts. Turning colder with a frost and fog patches by night. Maximum temperature 8 deg C (46 deg F).Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:High pressure dominating bringing generally dry weather with sunny spells, though the odd shower possible. Mostly light winds, turning breezier along the coasts later. Cold with frosts overnight.