Two women have been arrested after a 72-year old woman was mugged in Swansea.

The attack happened on High Street on Friday morning.

The victim was physically assaulted before her purse, containing bank cards, coins and photos was stolen, police said.

Two women, aged 31 and 34, both from Swansea, have been arrested and are now in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Owens said: “Incidents like this will not be tolerated in our community.

"The victim is being supported by family.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

