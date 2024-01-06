Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Cymru Wales' Political Editor, Adrian Masters.

Jeremy Miles will invest more in education if he becomes Wales' First Minister.

The education minister launched his campaign in Swansea on Saturday, pledging to prioritise schools spending.

"Over time the funding spent on schools will increase as a percentage of the Welsh Government's budget. In fact, actually it builds on the work that I've already been doing." Mr Miles said.

He added: "This year and last year I protected the Welsh Government's schools budget against the face of quite considerable cuts. So it's that priority given to schools that, you know, is the best way of giving people the very best start in life."

Mr Miles has been education minister since 2021.

In addition to investing in education, Mr Miles outlined five other key pledges, including a "green economy status", "cut NHS waiting lists", "decent housing in our communities", "better transport" and a "stronger voice for the people of Wales".

On Friday the only other candidate in the race to lead Welsh Labour and the Welsh government, Vaughan Gething, unveiled his plans for the Welsh NHS if he wins.

The leadership race comes after Mark Drakeford's announcement that he will be stepping down in March.

He has represented Neath in the Senedd since 2016.

Responding to Mr Miles’ claim he will invest more in education if he becomes First Minister, Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: "This is hollow talk from the man who in charge of the education budget physically cut it.

"He has put our young people's future at risk by failing to tackle the teacher recruitment crisis, implemented an unwanted curriculum and has failed to end violence in schools.

"Welsh Conservatives would put the next generation first and deliver 5,000 extra teachers."

Plaid Cymru Education spokesperson Heledd Fychan MS said: "Hot on the heels on the former health minister promising to fix the Welsh NHS, we have the current education minister promising to reverse some of the cuts he himself made to the education budget if he becomes First Minister. It beggars belief.

"Labour have been in power for 26 years. They are responsible for the managed decline of our education system. A workforce crisis. Pupil absences unacceptably high. Schools facing a significant deficit in their budgets. And, despite the hard work and dedication of an overstretched workforce, the pupil attainment gap is widening. These are chronic issues which Labour have failed to address.

“Plaid Cymru believes that every child, no matter their background should have an equal chance of succeeding in life. We believe that tackling child poverty and investing in the workforce is key to ensuring we can deliver the world-class education system future generations deserve.

"Meanwhile, the elephant in the room remains - the unfair funding deal Wales gets from London - which neither candidates nor their boss, Keir Starmer, is promising to change after the next election. Only a strong group of Plaid Cymru MPs will keep Keir Starmer in check and ensure that Wales gets the change we need from the next Westminster government."

