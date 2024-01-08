Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' interview with Julie Green, Director of Single Parents Wellbeing

A former homeless single mother from Wales says a parenting charity helped "save" her life.

Julie Green, from Llanishen, became homeless with her one-year-old baby after she left an abusive relationship ten years ago.

They then went into a women's refuge where Julie discovered the charity Single Parents Wellbeing. She signed up to a six-week wellbeing course.

Julie said: "The decision to leave was really hard, everything changed. I just thought how has this happened?

"The charity completely changed my life and I have never looked back.

"I started volunteering for them, because I didn't have a job. The course gave me the confidence to go to college because I didn't have an education.

"I also had bad anxiety, agoraphobia, and really struggled with my mental health.

"But the wellbeing workshop gave me the tools to help overcome any difficulties like that."

Mason spent his first birthday at the refuge but will celebrate his 11th birthday in their new home.

In Wales, there are more than 160,000 lone parent households, which is 12% of families, according to the ONS.

Single Parents Wellbeing helps families tackle many issues relating to parenting, work, mental health and companionship.

It offers wellbeing workshops, family sessions, youth activities, outdoor events and volunteer opportunities.

Julie has now been appointed director of the charity and has this message for anyone nervous about asking for help.

"Do get in touch with us, take that first step. Meet other single parents and our community. It'll change your life.

"I've come so far and anyone else can. If you work on your wellbeing, the options are limitless," Julie said.

The charity holds six-week workshops for single parents to come together. Credit: Single Parents Wellbeing

Later in January, Julie becomes a homeowner for the very first time and is proud of what she has achieved over the past decade.

Julie said: "Ten years ago, I was homeless and I can't believe I am going to be a homeowner.

"I didn't think I would even be able to drive, let alone do all these things like owning a home and becoming a director.

"Mason's first birthday was in the women's refuge and now his 11th birthday is going to be in own own home. It's really brilliant."

Find out more about Single Parents Wellbeing here

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…