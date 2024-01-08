Play Brightcove video

Ruth Dodsworth brings us the latest weather forecast for Wales

Today:

Another generally dry day with a mixture of broken cloud and sunny spells. One or two light sleet or snow flurries may develop later, most likely in the south. Feeling cold with a freshening easterly breeze. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Tonight: Scattered light sleet or snow flurries this evening but becoming dry overnight with lengthening clear periods later. Gusty easterly winds in places and feeling very cold with a widespread frost. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

