Welsh rugby legend JPR Williams has died at the age of 74.

His club side Bridgend Ravens announced the news on X (formerly twitter) saying they were "devastated" by his passing.They described him as "one of Bridgend's most decorated players and an icon of World rugby".

"Our thoughts are with JPR's family and friends at this sad time."

