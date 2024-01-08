A woman has been arrested following an alleged assault in Cardiff.

Police said the incident happened in the Roath area of the Welsh capital shortly before 4pm on Sunday.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

The incident occurred at a property on Wordsworth Avenue.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said: "Police were called to a report of an assault at a property in Wordsworth Avenue, Roath, just before 4 pm today.

"A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing."

