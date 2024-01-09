Play Brightcove video

The hit television series Vanished Wales returns to our screens on 12th January on ITV Cymru Wales.

Presenter Adeola Dewis continues her journey across Wales, revealing the remarkable stories behind 19 significant sites of history and heritage that have disappeared from our landscape in living memory.

From Victorian villages and wartime factories, to iconic centres of sport and culture, these landmarks shaped the Wales we know today - and they were all demolished within the last 60 years.

Adeola Dewis presents the series from across Wales.

Across six episodes, Adeola uncovers the fascinating and largely forgotten stories of our lost heritage, including:

The Art Deco music hall that hosted Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones

The sporting superstructure that brought the world’s best to Wales

The grand Georgian building torn down for a multi-story car park

The huge chocolate factory that became a sweet success story for Wales

The astonishing gothic castle that dominated the coastline

The series also remembers the lost communities of Wales - the villages and historic districts that were reduced to rubble during the 1960s and 70s. These include:

Nant-y-Moch in the Cambrian Mountains, Bush Houses in the Rhondda and entire rows of streets in Cardiff, Barry, Bangor and the Swansea Valley.

Amid the destruction and demolition of so much of our heritage, Vanished Wales celebrates the fascinating structures have managed to survive the wrecking ball, including:

The Victorian observatory that captured one of the first photos of the moon

The WW2 control tower that defended the Welsh coast

The millionaire's mansion that gave thousands of adults a second chance

ITV Cymru Wales presenter Adeola Dewis said: “With technology, our world seems to be changing so quickly.

“It’s so special to have the opportunity to experience glimpses of the past through people and their stories. “Each story paints such vivid pictures of another way of life. It’s beautiful to see strides being made to honour and preserve what has gone before.”

As well as individual landmarks that are now unrecognisable, the series also uncovers the sorts of entire villages lost to history.

Carwyn Jones, Series Producer of Vanished Wales, said: “It’s been a huge privilege to tell these poignant and powerful stories and they serve as a precious reminder of our past.

“For this series we filmed with nearly 100 members of the public, from right across Wales, who all spoke passionately about the cherished buildings that were once on their doorstep. As one of our contributors said to us: ‘You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone’.”

You can watch Vanished Wales on the following dates:

Episode 1 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 12th January

Episode 2 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 19th January

Episode 3 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 9th February

Episode 4 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 16th February

Episode 5 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 1st March

Episode 6 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 8th March

Watch Vanished Wales on ITV Cymru Wales at 7pm on Friday, January 12, and catch up on ITVX afterwards.