Vanished Wales: Season three to include Mick Jagger, Led Zeppelin and pioneering photo of the moon
The hit television series Vanished Wales returns to our screens on 12th January on ITV Cymru Wales.
Presenter Adeola Dewis continues her journey across Wales, revealing the remarkable stories behind 19 significant sites of history and heritage that have disappeared from our landscape in living memory.
From Victorian villages and wartime factories, to iconic centres of sport and culture, these landmarks shaped the Wales we know today - and they were all demolished within the last 60 years.
Across six episodes, Adeola uncovers the fascinating and largely forgotten stories of our lost heritage, including:
The Art Deco music hall that hosted Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones
The sporting superstructure that brought the world’s best to Wales
The grand Georgian building torn down for a multi-story car park
The huge chocolate factory that became a sweet success story for Wales
The astonishing gothic castle that dominated the coastline
The series also remembers the lost communities of Wales - the villages and historic districts that were reduced to rubble during the 1960s and 70s. These include:
Nant-y-Moch in the Cambrian Mountains, Bush Houses in the Rhondda and entire rows of streets in Cardiff, Barry, Bangor and the Swansea Valley.
Amid the destruction and demolition of so much of our heritage, Vanished Wales celebrates the fascinating structures have managed to survive the wrecking ball, including:
The Victorian observatory that captured one of the first photos of the moon
The WW2 control tower that defended the Welsh coast
The millionaire's mansion that gave thousands of adults a second chance
ITV Cymru Wales presenter Adeola Dewis said: “With technology, our world seems to be changing so quickly.
“It’s so special to have the opportunity to experience glimpses of the past through people and their stories. “Each story paints such vivid pictures of another way of life. It’s beautiful to see strides being made to honour and preserve what has gone before.”
Carwyn Jones, Series Producer of Vanished Wales, said: “It’s been a huge privilege to tell these poignant and powerful stories and they serve as a precious reminder of our past.
“For this series we filmed with nearly 100 members of the public, from right across Wales, who all spoke passionately about the cherished buildings that were once on their doorstep. As one of our contributors said to us: ‘You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone’.”
You can watch Vanished Wales on the following dates:
Episode 1 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 12th January
Episode 2 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 19th January
Episode 3 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 9th February
Episode 4 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 16th February
Episode 5 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 1st March
Episode 6 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 8th March
Watch Vanished Wales on ITV Cymru Wales at 7pm on Friday, January 12, and catch up on ITVX afterwards.