The Deputy Minister for Social Partnership has said the Welsh Government will be "ruling nothing out" to ensure there is change at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Hannah Blythyn was answering questions after a damning Independent Culture Review found widespread sexual harassment and abuse within the service.

"It is, in a word, damning", she said.

The review calls for significant changes to be made to help transform the service's culture.

After its publication, the forces' Chief Fire Office, Huw Jakeway, announced he would be standing down.

The Welsh Conservatives' Shadow Minister for Social Partnership, Joel James, also said the report made for "alarming reading".

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service became the first fire service in the world to be awarded ‘white ribbon’ status in 2014. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The Deputy Minister, Hannah Blythyn, made a statement about the review in the Senedd, starting by thanking people who spoke up.

She said, "I want to pay tribute to the individuals who have come forward and given evidence of abuse, mistreatment, misbehaviour and mismanagement they have experienced and witnessed."

Turning to the contents of the report, she said: "It is, in a word, damning."

The Welsh Government does not have direct control over fire services in the country. The forces are, instead, accountable to Local Fire Authorities, who oversee their conduct.

However, Hannah Blythyn said that it was time that the Welsh Government took more action. "I am far from convinced that the [Fire] authority alone is capable of designing overseeing and implementing that process", she said.

Adding, "To be clear the issue is not whether the Welsh Government becomes involved, but how and to what extent."

"I am ruling nothing out in terms of Welsh Government support, direction or intervention in the South Wales Fire and Rescue service, we cannot access this level of discrimination and mismanagement."

Welsh Conservative, Joel James, reiterated his concern about the contents of the report. He described it as "alarming reading" and said victims needed to be supported.

Plaid Cymru's Sioned Williams asked if the Welsh Government would commit to a review into the culture of other fire services across the country.

The Deputy Minister didn't commit to a Wales-wide review but said the Welsh government had been regularly updated on reports of misconduct from across services since ITV story broke in 2022.

Sioned Williams also said that the £12,000 pay rise Huw Jakeway received raised questions about the "scrutiny being provided by members of the Fire Authority", calling the pay increase "an absolute insult to the victims".

Answering questions in the Senedd, the First Minster also said the report "demonstrates the need for fundamental cultural and managerial change."

He added, "It is a shocking report to read - one of the difficulties is that is casts a shadow over all those people who do such good work in the service every single day."

ITV Wales has contacted the Local Fire Authority for a statement on the comments made in the Senedd.

In 2022, an investigation by ITV News found evidence that two firemen had been allowed to keep their jobs despite sexually harassing and abusing women.

The review was headed by Fenella Morris KC who was instructed to look into the culture, discipline processes and historic discipline cases within the service.

At the start of January, the review was published and detailed widespread sexism, racism and misogyny at the service.

The report's authors heard testimony claiming: "It’s a man’s world and it comes from the top", and "You'd have to murder your own mother to get sacked from this place."

The force's Chief Fire Officer sat down with ITV Wales' Sion Jenkins.

Chief Fire Office, Huw Jakeway has announced he will be standing down following the report, adding that it had been a “difficult” read and he is "profoundly sorry".

He will implement the review's 82 findings whilst a successor is appointed.

