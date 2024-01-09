Swansea will face Bournemouth and Wrexham will head to Blackburn Rovers, when the fourth round of the FA Cup gets underway.

The draw revealing who will go head to head in the next leg of the competition took place last night (Monday, 9 January).

Newport faces a third-round replay, away, against Eastleigh before they progress into the fourth round. They finished one-all to the National League team on Saturday, 6 January.

They will face Manchester United if they win.

Spur's veteran Gary Mabbutt and Arsenal Women’s Emma Byrne made the draw live on ITV 1, with all the remaining teams set to play at the end of January.

Swansea will travel down to Bournemouth to face Andoni Iraola's side on Saturday, 27 January. The two sides last met in August 2023, when Bournemouth beat the Swans away, 3-2.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham will also play away, against Blackburn Rangers. Competition between the two sides started early, with Blackburn taking the opportunity to mock a map featured in the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary.

Newport still have unfinished business before they progress to the fourth round. They drew 1-1 to Eastleigh at the weekend so they will have to face Spitfires again, on Tuesday, 16 January.

If they beat the National League team, Newport will play Manchester United on Saturday, 27 January.

There are no fourth-round prospects for Cardiff after they bowed out to Sheffield Wednesday with a 4-0 defeat at Hillsborough.

