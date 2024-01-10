A person has been arrested following the death of a child in west Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that officers were called to an address on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on Wednesday morning.

The force said it was investigating the circumstances that led to the death.

A police statement added: “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

The road was closed for much of the day, with police urging people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…