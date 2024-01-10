Play Brightcove video

Built in 1958, the Wales Empire Pool was a much loved landmark in Cardiff, visited by tens of thousands of people who sought a world class swimming facility in the centre of the city.

Initially constructed for the British Empire and Commonwealth Games, which Cardiff hosted for the only time in 1958, it later served as a popular public amenity for local families.

It was located next to the old Cardiff Arms Park in the city centre, which served as the main stadium for the 1958 games.

It was Wales' only international standard swimming pool and attracted elite athletes from around the world.

It boasted nearly 2,000 permanent seats. As well as the main pool, the facility also had Turkish baths, physiotherapy rooms, and a restaurant.

In 1998, as Cardiff was gearing up to host the Rugby World Cup, the Wales Empire Pool was demolished to make room for the Principality Stadium.

It took 10 years before an equivalent pool was built in the Welsh Capital. The Cardiff International Pool opened in 2008 and outside it you'll find the original stone plaque from its 1950s predecessor.

