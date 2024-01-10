The Welsh Government's promise to deliver a number of non-pay elements in a deal that ended its long-running dispute with nurses "is not moving quickly enough", according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

The agreement in September put an end to several months of strikes over pay and working conditions, which began in December 2022 and lasted until June 2023.

But the union has told ITV Wales that several of the pledges made to improve the job for nursing staff have not been met on time.

They include action on overtime pay, supporting career development and the use of inappropriate environments to care for patients.

RCN Wales director Helen Whyley said: "We are pleased to see some progress on the reduction in agency staff spending, which will mean more money to invest in the workforce and ensure continuity of gold standard patient care.

"It is unfortunate that the national guidance for retention premium where agency staff have been used are so delayed.

"However, other elements of the deal including reducing the reliance on caring for people in inappropriate environments, the payment of overtime where staff can’t finish their shift on time and ensuring protected time for continued professional development have failed to meet their milestones so far. These are simple effective things that keep patients safe and retain staff.

"It is very disappointing that progress on implementing some elements is not moving quickly enough. We are very clear that the Welsh government has committed to deliver this deal by the end of March 2024. The demonstration of how they value nursing rides on its delivery."

The Welsh Government said it is working with the RCN and other unions to deliver the non-pay elements of the deal by the end of March.

It comes ahead of more industrial action in Wales, with junior doctors due to walk out for three consecutive days starting on Monday 15 January over this year's NHS pay offer.

Consultants and senior doctors will also be balloted by the British Medical Association over strike action later this month.

The Welsh Government has said it cannot offer more than 5% without additional funding from the UK Government, but the latter has argued that Wales is receiving a record settlement of £18 billion per year.

