ITV Wales Journalist Rob Shelley paid the flock a visit

An exotic bird sanctuary in LLandudno is looking for more volunteers to help look after its birds.

Joan's North Wales Parrot Rescue was founded in May 2014 by Joan and Mani Rakhra, under the name North Wales Parrot Rescue.

It's a non-profit, self-funded rescue that helps support birds with behavioural problems, and takes them in when owners can no longer keep them.

At present, they house 23 birds.

They're a safe place for birds like Avero, who has displaced aggression, and Nelson who only has one eye.

One resident, Rico, was the only bird saved when a pet shop caught fire.

"When he came his voice was croaky, his chest was grey, but now he's grown his green feathers back, and he's got his voice back now," said Cheryl Wright, who volunteers at the sanctuary.

But other birds have much more ordinary backstories, like 75-year-old Cleo, who's one of many who outlive their owners.

The sanctuary runs on donations, and Britain's only parrot themed charity shop.

They spread the message about their work through store visits, displays, school visits and social media, as well as guest talks in and around the local community.

But running a Parrot sanctuary isn't for the faint hearted, Joan says.

"You have to dedicate your life to it."

