Seven members of an organised crime group operating across south Wales have been jailed for more than 92 years for a series of drug offences.

They were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday following a "long and complex" investigation by a regional organised crime group.

The group distributed cocaine across Cardiff, Swansea, Port Talbot and surrounding areas.

One member of the group, Quazim Hodollari, worked as a courier responsible for travelling from London to south Wales to deliver drugs and collect cash.

Another member, Mirsad Negruti, was based in London.

The group were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday. Credit: PA Images

In total, the group were given 92 years and 10 months behind bars.

During the investigation, conducted jointly by South Wales and Dyfed-Powys police forces, officers seized seven kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of £600,000.

Police also seized 18 kilograms of cannabis with an estimated street value of £175,000 and approximately £100,000 in cash.

Drug dealing paraphernalia such as cash counting machines and industrial weighing scales were also found.

Operating from several locations, the organised crime group set up a cannabis farm in Lampeter.

Seven members of the nine-man group were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court. Two others are yet to be sentenced.

Of the seven sent to prison, the lightest sentence given was four years and four months, whilst the most severe was 19 years.

The sentences handed down were:

Fation Bardhaj, 39, from Penylan, Cardiff – sentence: 13 years and six months

Klodian Zefi, 35, from Roath, Cardiff – sentence: 14 years

Gregory Hardy, 34, from Waunarlwydd, Swansea – sentence: 14 years

Elon Joseph, 34, from Waunarlwydd, Swansea – sentence: nine years

Bardhok Bardhoj, 51, from Cilcennin, Ceridigion – sentence: 19 years

David Price, 50, from Kenfig Hill, Bridgend – sentence: nine years

Abdi Lekaj, 62, from Roath, Cardiff – sentence: four years and four months



Following sentencing Detective Sergeant Kelly said: “Operation Bluebell is an investigation led by Tarian which involved an Organised Crime Group based in Cardiff who were responsible for sourcing multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine and distributing it throughout south Wales."

He added: “The success of this investigation is just a small part of the work we do to within Tarian to make the southern regions of Wales a hostile environment for drugs criminality.

“This has been an intensive operation, made successful by the collaboration of different police forces across southern Wales.

“Tarian will continue to tackle the misery drugs cause to our communities. The success of this investigation to date demonstrates that we will relentlessly pursue those involved in large scale criminality to ensure effective justice is sought against such individuals and they are brought before the Courts.

“If you suspect drug dealing is taking place or you are concerned that a young person or vulnerable adult may have been targeted by an organised crime group, please tell us. You don’t have to be certain, just concerned."

