Pets can no longer be given as prizes at fairs after being banned by councils across Wales.

It's after the RSPCA's No Fun at the Fair campaign urged local authorities to stop the "outdated practice".

All of Wales' 22 councils have now agreed to ensure this does not happen on their land.

Sioned Nikolic, RSPCA Cymru’s public affairs officer, said: “Only a few months ago we were calling on 10 local authorities to take action and now we have all councils in agreement that this will not be happening on their land."

The RSPCA says goldfish that are won as prizes suffer miserably from shock, oxygen starvation or die from changes in water temperature. Credit: RSPCA

She added: “We know that this is something people care about - with many assuming it is already banned.

"Sadly, this practice can still take place on private land despite the council bans, so we would ultimately like to see pets being given away as prizes banned outrightly by the Welsh government.”

83% of those asked in Wales were shocked that pets can still legally be given away as prizes

38% have won a pet as a prize in Wales

89% of those asked in Wales agree that keeping a goldfish in a bag is animal cruelty

Merthyr Tydfil recently joined the list of councils that have agreed to take action.

Councillor Michelle Symonds, cabinet member for regeneration, housing and public protection, said: “For quite some time Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council has supported the ban on an informal basis but I am pleased that full council approved the policy and took the opportunity to ban the giving of live animals as prizes on council-owned land.

“This not only ensures the welfare of the animals, but it raises public awareness of the issue and will hopefully contribute to ending this outdated practice.”

The RSPCA says it will continue to make the case to the UK and Welsh governments that pets being given away as prizes should be banned outright and says national legislation in both countries is much needed.

