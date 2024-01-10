A north Wales police officer has appeared in court accused of strangling and assaulting a man he was arresting.

Richard Ellis Williams, 42, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, and spoke only to confirm his name and address.

The judge confirmed his address was "known to the court" but it was not read out.

Williams was then read the charges that he intentionally strangled Steven Clark in Porthmadog on 10 May last year.

He was also accused of assaulting Mr Clark occasioning actual bodily harm in Porthmadog on the same day.

Williams pleaded not guilty to both allegations.

The prosecution suggested the case was not suitable to be dealt with in a magistrates' court and applied for the case to be sent to a crown court. The defence agreed.

District Judge Gwyn Jones sent the case to Caernarfon Crown Court for a formal plea hearing next month.

Williams was granted unconditional bail until then.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…