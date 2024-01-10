Play Brightcove video

S4C chair Rhodri Williams has been facing questions from Welsh MPs in a session of the Welsh Affairs Committee.

The chair of S4C has admitted failing to ensure a “culture of inclusivity” at the troubled broadcaster.

There has been a series of allegations of bullying against senior figures at the Welsh language channel and an independent report by the legal firm Capital Law.

Today the Chair of S4C’s board, Rhodri Williams has been facing questions from Welsh MPs in a session of the Welsh Affairs Committee.

He told MPs that an independent report by the legal firm Capital Law draws a line under the difficult episode.

The board of S4C recently sacked chief executive Sian Doyle following a review which was initiated after the trade union BECTU raised serious concerns about a toxic culture in April 2023.

More than 90 current or former S4C staff, or staff at organisations S4C works with, contributed to the report.

Ms Doyle came under intense scrutiny following its release and last month her husband revealed how she had been taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive.

Asked by the Committee’s Chair, Stephen Crabb, if all formal processes and investigations have ended, he said: “There are certainly no processes as regards individuals or disciplinary processes of that kind that have to be dealt with. Nothing of that kind at all.”

But he said the board would be meeting in a fortnight to “take stock in light of what has happened. And I think we probably want to be doing that and looking at whether there are things we need to do to ensure that the kinds of problems that we have seen over the past year don't occur in the future.”

Mr Williams also acknowledged failing in his stated mission of overseeing an improvement of the culture of the organisation.

Stephen Crabb said: “When you appeared in front of this committee in March 2020 for a pre-appointment hearing, you actually alluded to some cultural problems within the organisation and you spoke about that and you spoke about how you felt you were equipped to bring about again.

"I think you even talked about a culture of inclusivity that you felt had been lacking, and some staff feeling that they were not being listened to.

"Did you feel that you failed in that mission four years on to bring that culture of inclusivity to the organisation?"

In response, Rhodri Williams said: “Yes, is the answer to that, in that the Capital Law report paints a picture of the culture within the organisation, certainly, in if we look at the last 12 months, that is no way anybody could say that the culture within the organisation has been a healthy one.

“The Capital Law report makes it very clear where the responsibility for that lies and I don't think it is with me and I don't think it is with the board.

“The Capital Law report states very clearly, that the chief executive at the time acted in a confrontational, abusive and inconsiderate manner. And I think that's where the failure has been.”

He added: “When it became clear to us as non-executive members of the board, the extent of those problems, that toxic culture, that culture of fear that existed within the organisations, then we acted very quickly to put in place a process which as I've described as one that provided safety and security to members of staff wishing to step up.”

