Aberystwyth’s King’s Hall, built in 1934, was a triumph of Art Deco and a popular cultural venue on the Cardigan Bay coastline.

It served as the focal point for entertainment in mid and West Wales, with its huge 1,500 seater auditorium hosting concerts, dances and theatre productions.

From the outside, its square clock tower became unmistakable along Aberystwyth’s promenade.

During the 1960s, it became famous for attracting the biggest names in pop and rock music.

Among the acts who performed there were The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac.

Having graced the promenade for more than 50 years, the local council eventually deemed it unsafe.

The decision was taken to demolish the building in 1989, and a block of brightly coloured flats now occupy the site on Marine Terrace off Aberystwyth’s North Beach.