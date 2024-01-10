Labour has called for an urgent review into Welsh language broadcaster S4C to address "ongoing concerns" around leadership and culture.

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens and Shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire have written a joint letter urging action to stop the broadcaster from "floundering any further."

They said they have "ongoing concerns" over the "governance, leadership and organisational culture" at S4C.

And they've now called on UK culture secretary Lucy Frazer to step in.

The broadcaster recently sacked its chief executive Sian Doyle following a review which was initiated after the trade union BECTU raised serious concerns about a toxic culture in April 2023.

Ms Doyle was dismissed after an investigation into bullying allegations at the publicly-funded channel. More than 90 current or former S4C staff, or staff at organisations S4C works with, contributed to the report.

She came under intense scrutiny following its release and last month her husband revealed how she had been taken to hospital after being found unresponsive.

Rob Doyle issued a statement, saying the treatment she has been subjected to had been "appalling".

The former S4C chief had previously criticised the chair of S4C's authority, Rhodri Williams, for the way her sacking had been handled and had described her dismissal as "an unprecedented lack of governance for a public body".

Mr Williams is due to appear before the Welsh Affairs Committee today (Wednesday 10 January) as it examines the organisation’s governance arrangements and the operation of its unitary board.

MPs Jo Stevens and Thangam Debbonaire say Wales needs a modern language public broadcaster that is "firing on all cylinders, nurturing its staff and their skills".

They claim recent efforts to modernise the channel "have been overshadowed by a series of crises that suggest deep-rooted problems with the organisation’s leadership, management and culture".

The pair urge the minister to take a "more active interest" in the situation.

Their letter says: "There have been numerous reports, beginning with coverage of correspondence from the broadcasting trades union, through the independent Capital Law report, of a 'toxic' culture at the organisation, that have culminated in the sacking of the former Chief Content Officer and the Chief Executive.

"Questions remain about the process that led to this, and whether the S4C Authority and interim leadership can swiftly deliver the fundamental changes which are clearly needed to transform the organisation and its working environment.

"However, there has been total silence from you and your department as thisunfortunate saga has unfolded. We are deeply concerned that this is allowing adamaging situation to continue unchecked."

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens and Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Thangam Debbonaire have asked the Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser if she could answer the following questions:

When were you first made aware of the issues regarding the senior managementand the culture at S4C?

When did you last meet the Chair of S4C and what assurances have you receivedthat the S4C Authority remains able to deliver the changes needed to theorganisation’s culture?

What assurances have you received that the S4C Authority is able to hold theorganisation’s leaders to account?

When do you expect a new Chief Executive to be appointed?

What discussions have you had with Ofcom regarding the ongoing challenges facedby the channel?

Will you consider commissioning an investigation or rapid review into the culture atthe organisation with a view to establishing a full picture of the problems to inform along-term solution?

A Department for Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson said: "Complaints relating to members of staff are a matter for S4C, which is independent of the government.

"Now that the results of the investigation by Capital Law have been published, we expect S4C to address the issues identified as a matter of urgency."As its sponsor department, DCMS has maintained regular contact with S4C throughout this investigation, as well as giving the allegations and concerns raised careful and appropriate consideration.

"We will continue to do so."

ITV Wales has asked S4C for a response.

