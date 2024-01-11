Two men have changed their pleas and admitted being in charge of a Rottweiler-cross dog which injured several people at a seaside village in north Wales while dangerously out of control.

Thomas Skillen, 28, of Marine Road, Pensarn, Abergele, and Ian Loftus, 58, of Argoed, Kinmel Bay, appeared on a video link from custody before Mold crown court.

Judge Rhys Rowlands remanded them until sentencing next month.

The dog was dangerously out of control at the Magpie and Stump public house, Kinmel Bay, on 15 September 2023.

Mr Loftus’s counsel said he and his nephew had been under attack.

