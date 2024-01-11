Police are appealing for information after an offensive note was left outside a property in Ceredigion.

Dyfed-Powys Police have said that they are investigating a hate incident in Iorwerth Avenue in Aberystwyth, where a hate note telling English people with "vomit-inducing accents" to leave the seaside town was found on Monday, 8 January.According to the police force, the note has caused distress to the occupants. The letter, which has been shared as part of the police's appeal, describes the people as "low-life" and demands that they leave the Ceredigion town.The letter reads: "Iorwerth Ave. was once a quiet, pleasant residential area until a load of s*** from the Midlands hit it. Low-life like you should be forced to live in fenced t***** sites preferably back where you come from.

"Why don't you take your clapped-out, c***** boats, Jeeps, cars and your hideous, vomit-inducing accents back to Brummyland and please take a few thousand yaw yaws with you."

Dyfed-Powys Police have said that they believe the note was left at around 7 pm on Monday, January 8. In their statement, a spokesperson for the police force said: "We are investigating a hate incident in Iorwerth Avenue, Aberystwyth."An offensive note was left outside a property that has caused distress to the occupants. The note was left just after 7 pm on the evening of January 8th."The offensive note, which was left outside a property in Aberystwyth, describes the people as "low-life" and demands that they leave the Ceredigion town.The force has said that it would like to speak with the individual who left the note. They are also appealing to anyone with any information, CCTV or doorbell camera footage of the area that could help them during their investigation to get in touch with them.

