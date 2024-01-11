Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Wales reporter, Issa Farfour

Some vets are facing abuse now they're having to euthanise American XL Bully dogs.

Practitioners who put XL Bullies down are receiving threat and abuse from members of the public who often call practices and shout down the phone, according to the British Veterinary Association (BVA).

From New Year's Day, American XL Bully dog owners have to make sure their dogs are legally compliant and muzzled in public, or have them put down.

The ban prohibits breeding of the dogs, as well as making it illegal to sell or abandon them.

It follows a number of fatal attacks, including on 10-year-old Jack Lis in Caerphilly in 2021.

In total, 23 people have lost their lives in dog attacks in the last three years, according to the UK Government - with XL Bullies involved in many of the tragic incidents.

However, the ban is proving difficult for both owners of the dogs and vets who agree to euthanise them.

Individual vets and wider practices reportedly receive calls from members of the public asking for their stance on euthanising XL bully-type dogs, abusing them when they confirm they carry out the practice.

Elizabeth Mullineaux is part of the British Veterinary Association and said the abuse some vets are facing is "really unreasonable".

"Vets are just doing their job in a situation that they've not chosen to be in," Ms Mullineaux continued.

"What we would ask is that members of the public really think about veterinary teams at this moment in time and try and ensure that the mental health of those veterinary teams is not damaged by an already very difficult situation."

BVA Senior Vice President Malcolm Morley said: "It’s simply unacceptable for these professionals to face additional challenges through abuse, intimidation or threats. Such actions can have a hugely negative impact on individual vets and the wider team."

He added: “BVA urges all members of the public to remain kind and courteous to vet teams during this emotionally charged time and to carefully consider the impact of their words and actions.

"We also urge all concerned practices and individual vets to take a zero-tolerance approach to abuse."

