A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a seven-year-old died in west Wales, police have said.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called to an address on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest just before 10.45 am on Wednesday 10 January.

The force said investigations are continuing and the woman remains in police custody.

In a statement police said: "Our thoughts are with their [the child's] loved ones at this tragic time."