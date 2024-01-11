Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Wales' Rural Correspondent, Hannah Thomas.

Young farmers' clubs in Wales are crucial to retaining skills and creating employment in rural areas, according to a new report.

A survey of six thousand club members showed that 87% said that the experiences they'd gained had helped them find jobs.

Dominic Hampson-Smith is a young farmer near Usk and says his career has been supported by the help of his local YFC.

"Coming from a non-rural background and wanting to get into the sector, YFC was really the stepping stone that got me here", said Dominic.

Wales YFC is a bilingual rural youth organisation that helps support young people to become successful farmers.

"YFC got me the job that I've got today. We are the next generation, you know, and you need these people learning new skills."

He added: "Being able to work as a team, giving you the confidence to work independently, and to use your brain and think of things to overcome challenges."

70% said that the Young Farmers' Club was key to supporting rural sustainability

75% said being part of the Young Farmers' Club supports their health and wellbeing.

Wales YFC was established in 1936 and is a voluntary youth organisation operating bilingually throughout rural Wales.

Almost 6,000 young people aged between 10 and 28 years are currently members of the organisation, all of whom are members of a network of 138 YFC Clubs and 12 County Federations.

Nia Lloyd, a Lecturer in Business Agriculture at Aberystwyth University, said the skills young people learn from being part of the YFC are beneficial to their studies at university.

"It's clear to see those students who've taken part in public speaking, as they have skills in debating or communication.

"Or maybe more practical skills in animal management, or fencing, or shearing. I mean there's a range of skills they can bring then which give that kind of foundation for them to build on while they study their degree here at Aberystwyth."

Mared Rand Jones, YFC Chief Executive, said she is "really pleased' with the results of the report.

Ms Jones said the report helps showcase some of the "fantastic" work the YFC does to help support young people in rural communities.

"We've all had a fantastic experience while being a member of the Young Farmers'," said Ms Jones.

"But it's great now that we've actually got evidence - it's on a report, it's in black and white and we can show it off now and hopefully have more profile as a movement."

She added: "They (young people) are the backbone of out rural communities. Everybody's gone through the movement of young farmers - they're now leaders in their own communities.

"It's like a natural path and we give them the skills and the confidence to be able to lead in their communities. Some are in agriculture shows, they lead on that, they're on the community council, on the village hall committee or start choirs.

"So we do need to market ourselves better as a YFC. We're very good at doing that within our own bubble. But we need to expand on that and gain more members."

