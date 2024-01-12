Police searching for 39-year-old Lucy Charles have confirmed the body of a woman has been recovered from the River Dee.

Ms Charles went missing from Bangor-on-Dee on 22 December 2023.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

Personal items belonging to her were found on the bank of the river last week.

Local officers and experts from the North West Underwater Search Team have been looking in the area since her disappearance before Christmas.

North Wales Police, Chief Inspector Stephen Roberts said: "Formal identification is yet to take place, but Lucy's family have been informed, and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The local Coroner has also been informed. My thoughts are with Lucy's family and friends at this difficult time."