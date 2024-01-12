Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales journalist Dean Thomas-Welch reports

More than a century since they were built in 1923, the lottery draw has re-opened to rent one of the iconic green and white beach huts along Langland Bay.

The beach in Swansea was where Catherine Zeta-Jones spent many summers as a child and she is an honorary member of the local golf club which overlooks the beach.

Around 2000 people have already applied for one of the 80 huts- one of those is Liz Crab.

She's had her hut on Langland Bay on a 10-year lease but will have to hand back the keys shortly and re-enter the draw.

"It's fantastic!" she said

"We've applied for huts since I was about 8 years old so I've often had a hut in Langland

"Fingers crossed I'll be lucky enough to get a hut!"

They're owned by the council, and a year's lease will set you back £2000.

But Councillor Robert Francis Davies says that's a reasonable price.

"Some destinations charge something like ten or fifteen thousand pounds a year"

He insists no matter where in Swansea you live "you've as good a chance as anyone!"

"I know it's strict, I applied myself and I didn't get picked out!"

Punters will find out if they've been successful when the draw happens in March.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know..