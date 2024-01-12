A castle in Caerphilly at risk of collapse will undergo a structural survey after funding was granted by Welsh Government in a victory for a campaign group.

Ruperra Castle, the only so-called 'mock castle' in Wales, was built nearly 400 years ago but faces ruin if nothing more is done to preserve its structures.

But the castle was described as "structurally unsound with multiple failures" by Caerphilly Borough County Council in its buildings at risk strategy in 2022, which warned "loss may follow in short term".

A report by ITV Cymru Wales' current affairs programme Sharp End in November last year showed the extent of the building's decay, which was built in 1626 by Sir Thomas Morgan of Machen and once hosted Charles I.

On Thursday, The Ruperra Castle Preservation Trust announced that the Welsh Government's historic environment service Cadw will contribute a grant towards a structural survey and level four historic building record for the castle.

The Trust said the planned work was a "vital first step" in securing the castle’s future and re-opening the public footpath around the castle that has been closed on safety grounds.

Ruperra Castle was built in 1626 Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Nearly 15% of all historic "scheduled" monuments in Wales are designated "at risk" by the Welsh Government's historic environment service, Cadw.

According to Cadw, “Ruperra Castle is a rare example of a substantial Jacobean Renaissance mock castle... The monument is of national importance for its potential to enhance our knowledge of post-medieval social, domestic, and political life and architectural design".

The Deputy Minister for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Dawn Bowden MS, says Cadw will be part funding a historic building survey and structural survey of Ruperra Castle which will start this month and be completed before the end of March 2024.

The Ruperra Castle Preservation Trust has been campaigning for the work, which it says will include "selective de-vegetation", so that the building can be inspected by a conservation accredited structural engineer.

The Trust says a level 4 historic building record will also be produced by a professional historic building specialist.

Alongside Cadw, the owner of Ruperra Castle will be contributing to the work, which the Trust says will give an "up-to-date understanding of the condition of the structure, and any defects, to help inform the owner of next steps".

Trustees from the campaign group met Deputy Minister Dawn Bowden, Cadw representatives, and Hefin David - Caerphilly MS - last November to discuss Ruperra Castle and the petition submitted to the Senedd earlier this year.​Cadw will also be facilitating a meeting with the Ruperra Castle Preservation Trust, and the owner of Ruperra Castle, to discuss establishing an agreement for collaborative working. A spokesperson from the Ruperra Castle Preservation Trust said, “We are looking forward to meeting the owner of Ruperra Castle to discuss any opportunities for collaborative working."

The site around the Castle itself includes various other buildings of historical significance Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

ITV Cymru Wales spoke to the private owner, Hydar Alkhafaji, in 2022. He reassured local people that work was being undertaken to protect the buildings on the site for future generations.

"Creating the future for such a complex and significant place as Ruperra cannot be rushed and involves a very considerable financial investment," Mr Alkhafaji said then.

Hefin David, member of the Senedd for Caerphilly, said: “This is good progress. I am pleased that Cadw and the Deputy Minister see the importance of supporting the owner and the Trust in working to protect Ruperra Castle, as a piece of our local history."

​The meeting with the Deputy Minister followed a Senedd debate in October 2023 asking for conservation management plans to be made compulsory for scheduled monuments at risk like Ruperra Castle, but Dawn Bowden rejected that call saying it was not practical or proportionate to do so.

The debate was recommended by the Senedd Petitions Committee after a petition by the Ruperra Castle Preservation Trust, campaigning to save the Castle, attracted over 10,500 signatures.

