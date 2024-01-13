Play Brightcove video

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies says the Post Office scandal is "perhaps the worst miscarriage of justice any of us can imagine."

Speaking to S4C's Y Byd yn ei Le, he called it "a complete and utter scandal" and described how sub-postmasters were treated as "completely disgraceful."

But he insisted that the governmnet had "acted decisively" to amend things.

Postmasters who had to pay back money out of their own pockets received £75k compensation but David TC Davies says that is "just the start of it"

The government have also announced a blanket exoneration of convicted postmasters- a move the Welsh Secretary called "unprecedented."

"Normally the government can never get involved in decisions of the court and are actively told not to.

"But in this instance, because this is so appalling we are going to pass emergency legislation.

"All of those people can know that their convictions will be quashed, they will not have any records, and their good names will be given back to them- and rightly so."

