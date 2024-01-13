Play Brightcove video

Chris Page brings us the latest weather forecast for Wales.

Headline:Staying cold this weekend, with the odd spot of rain.Today:Plenty of cloud around this morning with the occasional sunny break. This afternoon will continue to see a mix of cloud and brighter spells, with a little rain pushing into the north later and sinking southwards. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 7 deg C (45 deg F).Tonight:Rather cloudy this evening with a few spots of rain. Overnight will see some clearer spells, allowing it to turn frosty in a few places. Minimum temperature -1 deg C (30 deg F).Sunday:A good deal of cloud around during the morning with a few outbreaks of rain. Becoming somewhat drier and sunnier come the afternoon, but feeling colder. Maximum temperature 7 deg C (45 deg F).Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:Very cold on Monday and Tuesday, with some sunshine but also scattered sleet and snow showers. Wednesday likely to remain similar with a continuing risk of some wintry showers.