A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a seven year old boy in Haverfordwest.

Papaipit Linse, 42, of Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, was charged with the murder of Louis Linse on Wednesday, 10 January.

Linse spoke only to confirm her name and address during hearing at Swansea Magistrates Court.

She was remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, 16 January.

A statement from Dyfed Powys Police said officers were called to an address in Upper Market Street at 10.45am on Wednesday, 10 January.

The force added that a seven-year-old boy died shortly afterwards.

