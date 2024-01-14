An 18-year-old man killed in a collision in south Wales has been described by his mother as her "rock and anchor", as his heartbroken family paid tribute.

J ansen Jones died following a collision in Mountain Ash at around 7.40am on 19 December 2023.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision on the B4275, Abercynon Road.

Mr Jones' mother, Rebecca, said she is "so proud" to call him her son, adding he was "wise and mature beyond his years."

She said: "I’ve had so many messages from his friends past and present telling me how Jansen would give good advice to those who needed it. He was only 18 years old yet was wise and mature beyond his years.

"He was the apple of my eye. He was my rock and anchor through the good and bad times. So thoughtful, polite, kind and caring."

She added that her son loved keeping fit and exploring the outdoors and had "so much ambition for his future."

"He was my best friend and was my eldest son. He made me the mother I am today. He was the bestest big brother ever so protective and loved being the man of the house," she said.

"My heart is painfully broken. I miss you so much Jansen and the pain will never ever go away. I love you so much Jansen and we as a family love you and miss you.”

Mr Jones' father, Jason Phillips, described the teenager as his "best friend".

He said: "Jansen was my only son and he was perfect in every way, he was kind and considerate and the perfect big brother. Jansen adored all his brothers and sisters. Jansen leaves behind two sisters Sailor and Kiki, that he absolutely adored.

"Jansen was my boy, my best friend. Our hearts are completely broken."

Susan, Mr Jones' grandmother, described him as "smart, level-headed, caring, the most loving grandson, son, nephew, big brother and best friend anyone could wish for."

A tribute from Jansen's grandparents, Rita and Ross, described him as "a shy and quiet young man with a heart of gold" and an "amazing role model" to his younger siblings.

His aunt, Alice, added that Jansen "never wanted to put anyone out and would always be the first to offer help whether needed or not."

His aunts and uncle, Jo, Clare, and John, described their eldest nephew as "gentle, kind, and caring."

Officers are still appealing for witnesses to the collision and have asked anyone with information to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2300429957.

